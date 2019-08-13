Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

This is a contrast between Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) and General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Group Inc. 22 0.35 N/A -6.43 0.00 General Dynamics Corporation 174 1.37 N/A 11.29 16.47

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) and General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Group Inc. 0.00% 97.9% -9.9% General Dynamics Corporation 0.00% 26.7% 7%

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Group Inc. has a 2.72 beta, while its volatility is 172.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, General Dynamics Corporation has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Triumph Group Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival General Dynamics Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Triumph Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than General Dynamics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Triumph Group Inc. and General Dynamics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 General Dynamics Corporation 1 3 3 2.43

Meanwhile, General Dynamics Corporation’s average price target is $193, while its potential upside is 6.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Triumph Group Inc. and General Dynamics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.2%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Triumph Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of General Dynamics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triumph Group Inc. 7.35% 5.58% 6.04% 39.17% 19.36% 110.7% General Dynamics Corporation -0.91% 1.86% 5.41% 8.79% -5.26% 18.27%

For the past year Triumph Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than General Dynamics Corporation.

Summary

General Dynamics Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Triumph Group Inc.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.