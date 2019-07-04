Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Comparing side by side

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) are two firms in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Group Inc. 20 0.36 N/A -8.59 0.00 Hexcel Corporation 69 3.05 N/A 3.19 21.98

Demonstrates Triumph Group Inc. and Hexcel Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Group Inc. 0.00% 701% -14.6% Hexcel Corporation 0.00% 21% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Group Inc. is 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.72 beta. Competitively, Hexcel Corporation’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Triumph Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Hexcel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Hexcel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Triumph Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Triumph Group Inc. and Hexcel Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Hexcel Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Triumph Group Inc. has a 24.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $28.5. Competitively the average target price of Hexcel Corporation is $81, which is potential -0.31% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Triumph Group Inc. seems more appealing than Hexcel Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Triumph Group Inc. and Hexcel Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96%. About 0.8% of Triumph Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Hexcel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triumph Group Inc. -11.88% -5.36% -6.6% -1.69% -4.36% 87.13% Hexcel Corporation -1.07% 2.05% -1.72% 13.31% 0.26% 22.31%

For the past year Triumph Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hexcel Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Hexcel Corporation beats Triumph Group Inc.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces; and geometric parts for commercial aircrafts, including window frames, primary structure brackets, and fittings, as well as for certain industrial applications. The company sells products directly through its sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Russia, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.