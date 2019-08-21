Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO)

As Regional – Southwest Banks companies, Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) and First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp Inc. 30 2.92 N/A 2.04 15.27 First Community Corporation 19 2.86 N/A 1.41 13.55

In table 1 we can see Triumph Bancorp Inc. and First Community Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Community Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Triumph Bancorp Inc. and First Community Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 1.2% First Community Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.11 beta means Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. First Community Corporation has a 0.85 beta and it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of Triumph Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.1% of First Community Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.7% of Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.8% of First Community Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triumph Bancorp Inc. -1.33% 5.94% 0.68% 1.73% -17.87% 5.08% First Community Corporation -1.49% 2.3% 3.8% -6.78% -22.32% -1.65%

For the past year Triumph Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while First Community Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors First Community Corporation.