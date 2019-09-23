Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

This is a contrast between Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Southwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp Inc. 30 3.15 N/A 2.04 15.27 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 94 4.21 N/A 7.03 13.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Triumph Bancorp Inc. and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Triumph Bancorp Inc. and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 1.2% Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Triumph Bancorp Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Triumph Bancorp Inc. and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is $99.5, which is potential 12.20% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.1% of Triumph Bancorp Inc. shares and 83.6% of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. shares. Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.7%. Competitively, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triumph Bancorp Inc. -1.33% 5.94% 0.68% 1.73% -17.87% 5.08% Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. -0.94% 1.23% -5.12% -4.31% -15.02% 7.96%

For the past year Triumph Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. beats Triumph Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. The company also offers consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. Its international banking services comprise accepting deposits, making loans, issuing letter of credits, handling foreign collections, transmitting funds, and dealing in foreign exchange. In addition, the company acts as correspondent for approximately 241 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services consisting of sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory services, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Further, it offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as offers investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company operates approximately 136 financial centers and approximately 1,200 ATMs in Texas. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.