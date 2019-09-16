Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK) EPS Estimated At $0.57; Zai Lab Limited – American Depositary Shares (ZLAB) Shorts Increased By 5.71%

Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. TBK’s profit would be $14.94M giving it 14.31 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 18.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 118,975 shares traded. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has declined 17.87% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TBK News: 19/03/2018 – CNH FINANCE, L.P. REPORTS PURCHASE OF TRIUMPH HEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects Interstate Capital Deal to Close in 2Q; 18/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp 1Q EPS 56c; 19/03/2018 – CNH FINANCE, L.P. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TRIUMPH HEALTHCARE FINANCE; 19/03/2018 – CNH FINANCE SAYS ACQUISITION OF TRIUMPH HEALTHCARE FINANCE, A DIVISION OF TBK BANK, SSB, A UNIT OF TRIUMPH BANCORP; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 05/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 52c

Zai Lab Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had an increase of 5.71% in short interest. ZLAB’s SI was 1.64 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.71% from 1.56M shares previously. With 229,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Zai Lab Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s short sellers to cover ZLAB’s short positions. The SI to Zai Lab Limited – American Depositary Shares’s float is 3.01%. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.95. About 133,703 shares traded. Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has risen 50.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ZLAB News: 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB LTD – COLLABORATION WILL FACILITATE ENROLLMENT OF GLOBAL PHASE 3 TRIAL OF ETX2514 IN COMBINATION WITH SULBACTAM; 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB LTD – ENTASIS AND CO HAVE AN OPTION TO COLLABORATE ON DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION OF ETX2514 IN COMBINATION WITH OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS; 24/04/2018 – Zai Lab Limited to Announce Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab Announce Exclusive License Agreement in Asia-Pacific and Global Strategic Development; 23/03/2018 ZAI LAB LTD ZLAB.O : LEERINK ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $42; 30/05/2018 – Zai Lab and Crescendo Biologics Enter Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for Innovative Protein Therapeutics for Inflammator; 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB – ENTASIS WILL RECEIVE A $5 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT, ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $91 MLN IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO ETX2514SUL, OTHER COMBINATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Zai Lab Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 25/04/2018 – Entasis Grants Zai Lab Exclusive License to Develop and Commercialize ETX2514SUL in Specified Countries; 25/04/2018 – Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab Announce Exclusive License Agreement in Asia-Pacific and Global Strategic Development Collaboration for ETX2514

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The Company’s drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. It currently has negative earnings.

