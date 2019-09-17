Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK) EPS Estimated At $0.57; 0 Analysts Bullish Universal Display (OLED)

Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. TBK’s profit would be $14.94M giving it 14.41 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 18.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 92,176 shares traded. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has declined 17.87% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TBK News: 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 02/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : KBW CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – SUBJECT TO DURANGO MERGER AGREEMENT TERMS, EACH DURANGO SHARE WILL CONVERT INTO PRO RATA SHARE OF ABOUT $134.5 MLN, WITHOUT INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Triumph Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBK); 19/03/2018 – CNH FINANCE SAYS ACQUISITION OF TRIUMPH HEALTHCARE FINANCE, A DIVISION OF TBK BANK, SSB, A UNIT OF TRIUMPH BANCORP; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $18000 lowest target. $198.33’s average target is 11.45% above currents $177.96 stock price. Universal Display had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Citigroup maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) rating on Monday, May 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $18000 target. See Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Negative Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $223.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $192.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/07/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $180 Maintain

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $8.38 billion. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has the sole right to sublicense approximately 4,200 patents issued and pending worldwide. It has a 72.05 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display manufacturers and others.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Universal Display Corporation shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 1.07 million shares. 150 were accumulated by First Manhattan Communications. Btr Management holds 0.1% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 76,641 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Kames Capital Public Limited holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 151,040 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn invested in 80,707 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Advsr owns 100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 6,078 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest holds 7,227 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated accumulated 6,281 shares. Copeland Cap Lc holds 103,598 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 1,635 shares. Hwg L P stated it has 866 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 75,160 were accumulated by Scout Invs.

The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $177.96. About 693,874 shares traded or 2.33% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware

