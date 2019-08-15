Triton International Ltd (TRTN) to pay $0.52 on Sep 26, 2019; Partner Investment Management LP Boosted Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) is expected to pay $0.52 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:TRTN) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.52 dividend. Triton International Ltd’s current price of $30.24 translates into 1.72% yield. Triton International Ltd’s dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.63% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 348,601 shares traded. Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) has declined 0.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRTN News: 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Triton Container Fin VI Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 04/05/2018 – Triton International 1Q Rev $315.1M; 04/05/2018 – Triton International 1Q Net $80.9M; 29/05/2018 – Cinven, Triton Said to Vie for Stake in Motorhome Maker Hymer; 18/05/2018 – KKR – FUNDS ADVISED BY TRITON, KKR ANNOUNCED SALE OF MEHILÄINEN, LEADING PROVIDER OF PVT HEALTH CARE, SOCIAL SERVICES IN FINLAND, TO CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS; 04/05/2018 – TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXPECT ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO INCREASE GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018; 15/05/2018 – Audioboom Abandons Triton Digital Acquisition; Can’t Raise Enough for Purchase; 06/03/2018 Beasley Media Group Expands Relationship with Triton Digital® to Bolster their Digital Audio and Podcast Strategy; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH

Partner Investment Management Lp increased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 15.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp acquired 4,136 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 31,111 shares with $2.58 million value, up from 26,975 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $20.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.84% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 1.55M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It operates in two divisions, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. It has a 6.98 P/E ratio. The firm primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Neon Therapeutics Inc stake by 473,233 shares to 359,125 valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) stake by 22,603 shares and now owns 3,874 shares. Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) was reduced too.