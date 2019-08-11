Triton International Ltd (TRTN) to pay $0.52 on Sep 26, 2019; HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIEN ORDINARY SHARES (HLAGF) Shorts Raised By 12.12%

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) is expected to pay $0.52 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:TRTN) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.52 dividend. Triton International Ltd’s current price of $31.58 translates into 1.65% yield. Triton International Ltd’s dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 466,381 shares traded or 19.39% up from the average. Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) has declined 0.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRTN News: 04/05/2018 – TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXPECT ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO INCREASE GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018; 17/05/2018 – PrvEqtyNws [Reg]: Triton Partners Makes 5.5-Times Return on Aventics Sale; 04/05/2018 – TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY TOTAL LEASING REVENUES $315.1 MLN VS $265.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 15/05/2018 – AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC – COMPANY IS PARTY TO AN OFFER LETTER WITH TRITON AND TRITON’S CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDE; 07/05/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Triton Digital Integrates IQM with a2x® to Provide Political Media Buyers with Programmatic Access to Premium Digital Audio Inventory; 18/05/2018 – Triton and KKR Sell Finland’s Mehiläinen to CVC Capital Partners; 15/05/2018 – AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC – PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TRITON DIGITAL CANADA INC WILL NOT BE PROCEEDING; 04/05/2018 – Triton International 1Q Net $80.9M

HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIEN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLAGF) had an increase of 12.12% in short interest. HLAGF’s SI was 40,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.12% from 36,300 shares previously. It closed at $30.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. It operates in two divisions, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. It has a 7.29 P/E ratio. The firm primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

More notable recent Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HLAGF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whitecap 1H19 Update: Further Declines Create Attractive Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sofina: The Perfect Trade War Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allianz Is Still On Course – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HLAGF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tourmaline Oil: Management Is Missing An Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guyana Goldfields: Never Buy At The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.62 billion. The firm engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.