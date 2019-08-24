Triton International Ltd (TRTN) to pay $0.52 on Sep 26, 2019; Gotham Asset Management Lowered Tenneco (TEN) Stake

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Tenneco Inc (TEN) stake by 48.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 108,083 shares as Tenneco Inc (TEN)’s stock declined 57.50%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 112,538 shares with $2.49 million value, down from 220,621 last quarter. Tenneco Inc now has $659.50 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 1.33M shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco’s Ken Trammell to Continue in a Broader Leadership Role Through Closing of Federal-Mogul Transactio; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO WILL BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FOR $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO OPERATE COMBINED BUSINESSES POST ACQUISITION; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 11/04/2018 – FEDERAL MOGUL IZMIT FMIZP.IS – TENNECO INC SING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL MOGUL SIRKETLER GROUP; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO SAYS DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER CONSISTS OF $1.0 BLN TERM LOAN A, $2.4 BLN TERM LOAN B & $1.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco (TEN) Acquisition of Federal-Mogul Conference (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q Rev $2.57B

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) is expected to pay $0.52 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:TRTN) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.52 dividend. Triton International Ltd’s current price of $30.71 translates into 1.69% yield. Triton International Ltd’s dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 326,844 shares traded. Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) has declined 0.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRTN News: 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 04/05/2018 – TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY TOTAL LEASING REVENUES $315.1 MLN VS $265.6 MLN; 29/05/2018 – CINVEN, TRITON ARE SAID TO WEIGH BIDS FOR STAKES IN ERWIN HYMER; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Triton Container Fin VI Notes Series 2018-1 Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC – COMPANY IS PARTY TO AN OFFER LETTER WITH TRITON AND TRITON’S CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDE; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 18/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP KKR.N – TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE UNDISCLOSED; 27/04/2018 – AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC – PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TRITON DIGITAL CANADA INC AND ASSOCIATED FUNDRAISE CONTINUES; 18/05/2018 – CVC to Buy Finnish Health-Care Firm Mehilainen From Triton, KKR

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. It operates in two divisions, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. It has a 7.09 P/E ratio. The firm primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. The insider LETHAM DENNIS J bought 10,000 shares worth $92,600. Hollar Jason M. had bought 60,000 shares worth $566,280. Smith Brandon B. bought $189,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

