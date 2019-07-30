Triton International Limited (TRTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have been rivals in the Rental & Leasing Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International Limited 32 1.68 N/A 4.52 7.06 Rent-A-Center Inc. 22 0.54 N/A 0.65 37.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Triton International Limited and Rent-A-Center Inc. Rent-A-Center Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Triton International Limited. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Triton International Limited has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Rent-A-Center Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International Limited 0.00% 16.3% 3.5% Rent-A-Center Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.3 shows that Triton International Limited is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s 60.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.4 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Triton International Limited and Rent-A-Center Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Triton International Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Rent-A-Center Inc. 0 4 1 2.20

Meanwhile, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s average target price is $20.5, while its potential downside is -23.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Triton International Limited and Rent-A-Center Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.3% and 97.8%. About 1.7% of Triton International Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Rent-A-Center Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triton International Limited 1.53% -1.06% -5.62% -9.02% -8.91% 2.61% Rent-A-Center Inc. -7.12% 18.98% 36.35% 68.95% 144.78% 50.59%

For the past year Triton International Limited was less bullish than Rent-A-Center Inc.

Summary

Triton International Limited beats Rent-A-Center Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its total fleet consisted of 3,098,198 containers and chassis representing 5,085,344 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users for storage and one-way shipments. It operates in Asia, Europe, North America/South America, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.