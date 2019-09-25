Triton International Limited (TRTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) and Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) compete against each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International Limited 32 1.73 N/A 4.52 7.33 Air Lease Corporation 39 2.55 N/A 4.83 8.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Triton International Limited and Air Lease Corporation. Air Lease Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Triton International Limited. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Triton International Limited is presently more affordable than Air Lease Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International Limited 0.00% 15.6% 3.3% Air Lease Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.22 beta indicates that Triton International Limited is 122.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Air Lease Corporation’s 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.94 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Triton International Limited and Air Lease Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Triton International Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Air Lease Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Air Lease Corporation’s potential upside is 23.96% and its consensus price target is $52.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.3% of Triton International Limited shares and 88.8% of Air Lease Corporation shares. About 1.7% of Triton International Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Air Lease Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triton International Limited -3.47% -0.48% 3.18% -9.05% -0.81% 6.47% Air Lease Corporation -1.88% 1.09% 7.43% 9.17% -3.4% 38.33%

For the past year Triton International Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Air Lease Corporation.

Summary

Air Lease Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Triton International Limited.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its total fleet consisted of 3,098,198 containers and chassis representing 5,085,344 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users for storage and one-way shipments. It operates in Asia, Europe, North America/South America, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 244 aircraft, including 188 narrowbody jet aircraft and 56 widebody jet aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.