Triton International Limited (TRTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) and AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Rental & Leasing Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International Limited 32 1.68 N/A 4.52 7.33 AeroCentury Corp. 9 0.36 N/A -6.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Triton International Limited and AeroCentury Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Triton International Limited and AeroCentury Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International Limited 0.00% 15.6% 3.3% AeroCentury Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.22 beta means Triton International Limited’s volatility is 122.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, AeroCentury Corp.’s beta is -0.08 which is 108.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Triton International Limited and AeroCentury Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.3% and 15.6%. About 1.7% of Triton International Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, AeroCentury Corp. has 21.16% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triton International Limited -3.47% -0.48% 3.18% -9.05% -0.81% 6.47% AeroCentury Corp. -1.18% 9.14% -31.15% -32.77% -48.88% -16.41%

For the past year Triton International Limited has 6.47% stronger performance while AeroCentury Corp. has -16.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Triton International Limited beats on 7 of the 7 factors AeroCentury Corp.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its total fleet consisted of 3,098,198 containers and chassis representing 5,085,344 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users for storage and one-way shipments. It operates in Asia, Europe, North America/South America, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

AeroCentury Corp. acquires aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.