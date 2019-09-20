Triton International Limited (TRTN) and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI). The two are both Rental & Leasing Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International Limited 32 1.80 N/A 4.52 7.33 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 16 2.63 N/A 0.00 7480.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Triton International Limited and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Triton International Limited’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Triton International Limited and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International Limited 0.00% 15.6% 3.3% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Triton International Limited has a 2.22 beta, while its volatility is 122.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.3% of Triton International Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 44% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC are owned by institutional investors. Triton International Limited’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triton International Limited -3.47% -0.48% 3.18% -9.05% -0.81% 6.47% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC -0.73% -0.27% -6.73% 2.12% -19.14% 4.32%

For the past year Triton International Limited has stronger performance than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Summary

Triton International Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its total fleet consisted of 3,098,198 containers and chassis representing 5,085,344 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users for storage and one-way shipments. It operates in Asia, Europe, North America/South America, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.