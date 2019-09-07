Triton International Limited (TRTN) and Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) and Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN). The two are both Rental & Leasing Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International Limited 32 1.68 N/A 4.52 7.33 Aaron’s Inc. 58 1.08 N/A 2.86 22.03

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Aaron’s Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Triton International Limited. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Triton International Limited’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Triton International Limited and Aaron’s Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International Limited 0.00% 15.6% 3.3% Aaron’s Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

Triton International Limited has a 2.22 beta, while its volatility is 122.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aaron’s Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Triton International Limited and Aaron’s Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.3% and 0%. Triton International Limited’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Aaron’s Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triton International Limited -3.47% -0.48% 3.18% -9.05% -0.81% 6.47% Aaron’s Inc. -3% 0.25% 15.41% 27.12% 50.33% 49.94%

For the past year Triton International Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Aaron’s Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Aaron’s Inc. beats Triton International Limited.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its total fleet consisted of 3,098,198 containers and chassis representing 5,085,344 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users for storage and one-way shipments. It operates in Asia, Europe, North America/South America, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

AaronÂ’s, Inc. operates an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through five segments: Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, DAMI, Franchise, and Manufacturing. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories. As of February 17, 2017, it operated approximately 1,860 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. AaronÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.