Triton International Limited (TRTN) Analysts See $1.16 EPS; Last Week Norfolk Southern (NSC) Analysts

Analysts expect Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) to report $1.16 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.85% from last quarter’s $1.17 EPS. TRTN’s profit would be $85.72M giving it 7.36 P/E if the $1.16 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, Triton International Limited’s analysts see 0.87% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 357,232 shares traded. Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) has declined 0.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRTN News: 04/05/2018 – TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY TOTAL LEASING REVENUES $315.1 MLN VS $265.6 MLN; 18/05/2018 – KKR – FUNDS ADVISED BY TRITON, KKR ANNOUNCED SALE OF MEHILÄINEN, LEADING PROVIDER OF PVT HEALTH CARE, SOCIAL SERVICES IN FINLAND, TO CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS; 18/05/2018 – Triton and KKR Sell Mehiläinen to CVC Capital Partners; 17/05/2018 – PrvEqtyNws [Reg]: Triton Partners Makes 5.5-Times Return on Aventics Sale; 04/05/2018 – Triton International 1Q Rev $315.1M; 04/05/2018 – Triton International 1Q Net $80.9M; 15/05/2018 – Audioboom Abandons Triton Digital Acquisition; Can’t Raise Enough for Purchase; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 12/04/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Echoing TRITON, CyberX’s Innovative ICS Security Research Selected for ‘Hackers & Threats’ Session at the 2018 RSA Conference

Among 8 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $205.88’s average target is 13.83% above currents $180.87 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 10 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $13800 target in Monday, April 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NSC in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. See Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $230.0000 New Target: $216.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $212.0000 New Target: $215.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $237.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $198.0000 New Target: $196.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $133.0000 New Target: $138.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $200 New Target: $225 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. It operates in two divisions, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. It has a 7.87 P/E ratio. The firm primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

More notable recent Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Triton International Limited’s (NYSE:TRTN) – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 8.8% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity. $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was bought by Scanlon Jennifer F. on Monday, July 29.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company has market cap of $47.64 billion. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It has a 17.55 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold Norfolk Southern Corporation shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 284,703 shares. Maryland Cap Management reported 0.04% stake. Finance Serv has invested 0.23% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bragg Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership holds 25,640 shares. 300 were accumulated by Laurion Mngmt L P. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 376,334 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.2% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Key Group (Cayman) Limited has invested 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Stevens First Principles Advsr, California-based fund reported 38,107 shares. Dorsey Whitney Com invested 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Numerixs Inv Technology Inc accumulated 2,850 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group holds 2.65 million shares.