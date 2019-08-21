Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Cut Holding by $7.88 Million; Deere & Co Com (DE) Market Value Rose While Baystate Wealth Management Upped Its Stake

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) by 73.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 394,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The institutional investor held 139,935 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 534,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Tristate Capital Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 39,086 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $154.88. About 973,375 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Generation Mgmt Llp accumulated 4.78M shares. Royal London Asset stated it has 191,402 shares. 1,280 are owned by Tealwood Asset Mngmt. Haverford Trust has 3,574 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp And Tru stated it has 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 388,519 are owned by Td Asset. 23.45M are held by Vanguard Gru. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,543 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 12,100 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc has invested 0.45% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The Ohio-based Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Principal Fincl Group, Iowa-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Moody Bank Trust Division reported 475 shares stake. The North Carolina-based Glob Endowment Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Stillwater Limited Liability Company reported 16,220 shares stake.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 276,216 shares to 561,296 shares, valued at $12.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svmk Inc by 448,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital LP reported 0.13% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 17,424 shares in its portfolio. Nbw Cap Limited Liability Company holds 76,794 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.42% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 286,733 shares. Fj Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.76% or 359,931 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability Company holds 33,210 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 1.57M shares. Hood River Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.39% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 25,130 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 4,300 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc holds 11,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.06% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 0.02% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 25,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc has 370,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $967,933 activity. RIDDLE TIMOTHY J bought $74,574 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on Wednesday, August 7. Bonvenuto David L had bought 4,500 shares worth $95,175. $98,850 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares were bought by Dolan James J.. $500,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Casey Helen Hanna on Tuesday, May 21. Demas David J had bought 1,000 shares worth $26,400.

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.91 million for 11.00 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.