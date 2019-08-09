Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Holding Increased by Banc Funds Co Llc; Signature Bank (SBNY) Stake Maintained by First Mercantile Trust Co

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 1943.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 4,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 4,495 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $120.11. About 100,803 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.48M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 22,563 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc Class A by 4,586 shares to 3,620 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $870,425 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $50,000 was bought by Seidel Richard B.. The insider Demas David J bought 1,000 shares worth $26,400. Casey Helen Hanna bought $500,000 worth of stock. Bonvenuto David L bought $95,175 worth of stock.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 87,070 shares to 269,294 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 148,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,704 shares, and cut its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT).