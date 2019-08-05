Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Raised Its Holding; As Raymond James Financial (RJF) Market Value Declined, Neuberger Berman Group Trimmed Stake by $421,120

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 5,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 280,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.56 million, down from 285,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 1.29 million shares traded or 36.25% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) by 56633.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The institutional investor held 5,106 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.32M, up from 9 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 83,144 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital LP holds 30,024 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Amer Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Legal & General Plc reported 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). 680,587 are held by State Street Corp. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Company has invested 0.01% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.57 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated invested in 135,296 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 0.01% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 13,754 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Com reported 0.06% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 739,933 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 21,755 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Mackay Shields Lc reported 51,200 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 1,979 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 615 shares to 78 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moelis And Co (NYSE:MC) by 25,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,433 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMI).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $870,425 activity. On Friday, July 19 Dolan James J. bought $98,850 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 5,000 shares. Bonvenuto David L also bought $95,175 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares. Seidel Richard B. bought $50,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on Tuesday, May 21. Demas David J had bought 1,000 shares worth $26,400 on Friday, June 14.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tractor Supply Stock Surges 51% on Solid Growth Initiatives – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply Co. and MuttNation Announce Partnership to Benefit Shelter Pets and Animals Nationwide – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Co: Here We Go Again – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Company: A Solid Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 373,271 shares to 5.83M shares, valued at $1.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 15,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raymond James Financial’s (RJF) CEO Paul Reilly on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:RJF) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Steward Partners Continues Impressive Firm Growth with New Office and Team in Austin – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.