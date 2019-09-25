TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

As Money Center Banks companies, TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) and Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 21 3.61 N/A 1.92 10.97 Great Western Bancorp Inc. 33 4.22 N/A 3.06 11.06

In table 1 we can see TriState Capital Holdings Inc. and Great Western Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Great Western Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TriState Capital Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Great Western Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. and Great Western Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12% 0.9% Great Western Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.02 beta means TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Great Western Bancorp Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for TriState Capital Holdings Inc. and Great Western Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Great Western Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 13.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Great Western Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.4% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -0.43% -2.82% -9.21% -0.9% -27.71% 7.91% Great Western Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -5.35% -2.79% -4.17% -19.53% 8.22%

For the past year TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Great Western Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp Inc. beats TriState Capital Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.