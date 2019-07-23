TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC)’s director James Dolan Acquired 5000 shares of the Company; Comp EN DE MN Cemig Ads American Depositary Shares (CIG) Shorts Down By 16.12%

Comp EN DE MN Cemig Ads American Depositary Shares (NYSE:CIG) had a decrease of 16.12% in short interest. CIG’s SI was 6.61M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 16.12% from 7.87M shares previously. With 4.71M avg volume, 1 days are for Comp EN DE MN Cemig Ads American Depositary Shares (NYSE:CIG)’s short sellers to cover CIG’s short positions. The SI to Comp EN DE MN Cemig Ads American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.58%. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 2.13 million shares traded. Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has risen 51.62% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIG News: 10/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Telefonica Brasil to expand ultra-fast broadband to 20 new cities; 07/03/2018 – CEMIG IS SAID TO SELL FIBER OPTIC ASSETS, NOT TELECOM UNIT:RTRS; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Cemig’s IDRs to ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Brazil-Based Utility Cemig To Pos; 16/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CEMIG SAYS TAESA DELIVERED NON-BINDING BID FOR 51 PCT IN CENTROESTE; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 RATINGS TO LIGHT SESA AND LIGHT ENERGIA’S PROPOSED USD 600 MILLION UNSECURED NOTES UNITS DUE 2023; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: CEMIG FY NET INCOME R$1.00B; 16/05/2018 – CEMIG RECEIVED NON-BIDING OFFER FROM TAESA ON CENTROESTE DE MG; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN UTILITY CEMIG SAYS HAS RESUMED TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYER OF ITS STAKE IN SANTO ANTONIO DAM -PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s Cemig postpones Belo Monte stake sale to 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas has 11,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 44,353 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Com holds 173,798 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Aqr Cap Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Moreover, Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 60,960 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny, a New York-based fund reported 20,693 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 16,000 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 26,355 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 8,421 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 12,356 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 25,000 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,143 activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider Seidel Richard B. bought $50,000. The insider Demas David J bought $26,400. $500,000 worth of stock was bought by Casey Helen Hanna on Tuesday, May 21. 4,000 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares with value of $100,000 were bought by Dolan James J.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $586.78 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Bank and Investment Management. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services.

Because of the trade James Dolan made he is in the insider trades focus today. The director of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc and an insider, picked up 5,000 shares worth $98,850 U.S Dollars. The average cost was $19.8 per share. Today, he holds 44,332 shares or 0.15% of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc’s total market capitalization. Dated 22-07-2019 the deal report is on hand here.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company has market cap of $6.06 billion. The firm generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. It has a 17.98 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil.