TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) and Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Comparison side by side

As Money Center Banks businesses, TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) and Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 21 3.83 N/A 1.92 10.97 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 35 2.89 N/A 2.21 15.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) and Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12% 0.9% Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1%

Volatility and Risk

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.4 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. and Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 7.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -0.43% -2.82% -9.21% -0.9% -27.71% 7.91% Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.36% -7.38% 2.97% 6.97% -7.3% 7.53%

For the past year TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. beats TriState Capital Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.