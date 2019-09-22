TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Money Center Banks company, TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.68% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has 4.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.51% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has TriState Capital Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.00% 0.90% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares TriState Capital Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TriState Capital Holdings Inc. N/A 21 10.97 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for TriState Capital Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.82 2.49

With consensus price target of $24, TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 12.57%. The peers have a potential upside of 44.27%. Given TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriState Capital Holdings Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -0.43% -2.82% -9.21% -0.9% -27.71% 7.91% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.02 shows that TriState Capital Holdings Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s peers are 6.72% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.