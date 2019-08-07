TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) and ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Contrasting side by side

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) and ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) compete with each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 21 3.39 N/A 1.92 10.97 ICICI Bank Limited 11 0.00 N/A 0.28 43.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. and ICICI Bank Limited. ICICI Bank Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TriState Capital Holdings Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12% 0.9% ICICI Bank Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.02. In other hand, ICICI Bank Limited has beta of 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. and ICICI Bank Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.1% and 23.9%. TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 62.4% of ICICI Bank Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -0.43% -2.82% -9.21% -0.9% -27.71% 7.91% ICICI Bank Limited 4.18% -3.33% 7.11% 15.3% 38.59% 18.66%

For the past year TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than ICICI Bank Limited

Summary

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ICICI Bank Limited.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a network of 4,850 branches and 13,882 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.