Tristate Capital Hldgs (TSC) Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Upped Stake; Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Lifted Home Depot Ord (HD) Stake by $15.47 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 146,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The institutional investor held 587,941 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01M, up from 441,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $578.01M market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 53,924 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd

Since May 21, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $967,933 activity. 1,000 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares with value of $26,400 were bought by Demas David J. Casey Helen Hanna bought $500,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. RIDDLE TIMOTHY J had bought 1,162 shares worth $22,934. Seidel Richard B. had bought 2,000 shares worth $50,000 on Tuesday, May 21. 5,000 shares were bought by Dolan James J., worth $98,850.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 573 shares to 1,631 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 133,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41M shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings.