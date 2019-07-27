Tristate Capital Hldgs (TSC) Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Decreased Its Position; As Carmax (KMX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Thornburg Investment Management Has Lifted Stake

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 108,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 450,033 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.41M, up from 341,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 1.41 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 50,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,357 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 233,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $617.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 59,738 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 14.34% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty In (NYSE:REXR) by 61,737 shares to 69,752 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE:PBR) by 800,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 77,789 are held by Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,106 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Com holds 0% or 31,827 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 48,522 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 329,946 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 100,970 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1492 Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Morgan Stanley accumulated 18,683 shares. Moreover, Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.8% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 587,941 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 33,210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 739,933 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 26,729 shares.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Calling All Poultry Enthusiasts: Tractor Supply Offering Nationwide Event to Start or Grow Your Flock This Season – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Eagle (AEO) Rewards Shareholders With More Buybacks – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $826,993 activity. Seidel Richard B. bought $51,743 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. 1,000 shares were bought by Demas David J, worth $26,400. 20,000 shares valued at $500,000 were bought by Casey Helen Hanna on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Junto Capital Management Lp stated it has 367,384 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Moreover, Principal Fin Gru has 0.53% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 8.19M shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0% or 288 shares. Steinberg Global Asset holds 12,145 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 250 shares. Cornerstone owns 2,514 shares. California-based Hutchinson Cap Ca has invested 3.16% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Palestra Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 1.43M shares for 3.28% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 256,177 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 207 shares. Jump Trading Limited Com reported 27,467 shares stake. Sector Pension Board owns 14,215 shares. Magnetar Finance Llc holds 0.02% or 11,072 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 11,589 shares. 6,474 are owned by Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.