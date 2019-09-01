Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Valuation Declined While Second Curve Capital Trimmed by $1.40 Million Its Holding; Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Decreased Stake

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 54,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.06M, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 1.08 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 782,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 852,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 68,445 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other

Since May 21, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.47 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Dolan James J., worth $100,000 on Tuesday, May 21. $74,574 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by RIDDLE TIMOTHY J. 4,500 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares with value of $95,175 were bought by Bonvenuto David L. $19,450 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Demas David J. Seidel Richard B. bought $50,000 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Casey Helen Hanna also bought $500,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares to 231,200 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.77 million for 11.22 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 109,299 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 12,356 shares. 26,355 are owned by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Massachusetts-based Nbw Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.43% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Secor Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 51,137 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Hsbc Hldg Public Llc holds 85,826 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 44,353 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd holds 0% or 18,968 shares in its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De owns 3,854 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited invested 0.01% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 51,200 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 48,522 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Ar reported 0.1% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 62,136 shares.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRA, CLVS, TSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply Co. and MuttNation Announce Partnership to Benefit Shelter Pets and Animals Nationwide – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply Launches Ridgecut Toughwear â€“ An Exclusive Line of Apparel and Accessories Designed to Endure the Elements – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of TSCO April 2020 Options Trading – nasdaq.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Displays Solid Run, Outruns Industry & S&P 500 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) CEO Bruce Flatt on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Early Warning Release NYSE:BAM – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Closes US$15 Billion Global Real Estate Fund – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management renews stock buyback program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) by 48,043 shares to 6.56M shares, valued at $194.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 60,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).