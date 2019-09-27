Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Stake Raised by Mackay Shields Llc; Greenhaven Associates Cut Position in Taylor Morrison Home (Tmhc) (TMHC) by $450,780

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Tmhc) (TMHC) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 22,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.24 million, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Tmhc) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.59. About 348,267 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 42.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 21,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The institutional investor held 73,106 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 51,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $605.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 21,916 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Since May 21, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.97 million activity. Casey Helen Hanna bought $500,000 worth of stock. $19,450 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Demas David J on Wednesday, August 21. Bonvenuto David L bought $95,175 worth of stock or 4,500 shares. Shares for $22,934 were bought by RIDDLE TIMOTHY J on Tuesday, August 6. The insider GETZ JAMES F bought 25,000 shares worth $494,588. Seidel Richard B. bought $50,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 59,835 shares to 15,345 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 88,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,945 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment is 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 20.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.83 per share. TMHC’s profit will be $69.51 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $691.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.