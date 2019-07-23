Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Holder Second Curve Capital Has Lowered Its Stake; Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Holder International Value Advisers Boosted Its Position by $3.51 Million as Stock Value Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 782,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 852,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $602.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 47,732 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 14.34% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.17M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.96M market cap company. The stock increased 7.77% or $0.209 during the last trading session, reaching $2.899. About 162,426 shares traded or 117.09% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 2.15% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.42M shares to 8.68 million shares, valued at $108.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 2.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.53M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB).

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares to 200,643 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 18,968 shares. Fj Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). The North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 1,500 shares stake. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability holds 0% or 21,755 shares. Nbw Cap Lc reported 0.43% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). American Intl Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Incorporated owns 11,284 shares. 8,421 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. 4,300 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Millennium Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). The New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 16,000 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 283,018 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,143 activity. Dolan James J. bought 4,000 shares worth $100,000. Demas David J bought $26,400 worth of stock. The insider Casey Helen Hanna bought 20,000 shares worth $500,000.