Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Holder Second Curve Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $1.40 Million; George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Cut Its Bok Financial (BOKF) Position by $40.50 Million as Market Value Declined

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company's stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $78.61. About 98,559 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc analyzed 70,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 782,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 852,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 72,111 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 14.34% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TSC’s profit will be $13.50M for 11.17 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 627,830 shares. 359,931 were accumulated by Fj Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Acadian Asset Lc has 48,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,933 shares. Invesco accumulated 30,524 shares. First Trust LP stated it has 25,130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 5,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 326,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Hood River holds 0.39% or 376,210 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 14,182 shares. Second Curve Capital Llc invested in 782,508 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated Inc reported 107,019 shares stake. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advsr Inc has invested 0.68% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Hightower Limited Co owns 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 18,423 shares.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Tractor Supply Company: A Solid Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha" on April 23, 2019

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares to 570,931 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,143 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Demas David J, worth $26,400. 4,000 shares were bought by Dolan James J., worth $100,000 on Tuesday, May 21. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider Casey Helen Hanna bought $500,000.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $257,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Lc accumulated 15,284 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gsa Prtnrs Llp reported 11,887 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 32,597 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 4,703 shares. 29,153 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. 3,844 were reported by Westwood Grp Inc. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 14,435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 19,390 were accumulated by Martin & Tn. Utah Retirement System, a Utah-based fund reported 6,145 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 82,179 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF).

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "BOK Financial Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" on January 30, 2019

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.75 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $127.90 million for 10.98 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.