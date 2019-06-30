Triplepoint Venture Growth (TPVG) Holder Ares Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Exxon (XOM) Holder Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Increased Its Stake by $412,240 as Stock Value Rose

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth (TPVG) by 87.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 450,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, down from 513,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Triplepoint Venture Growth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 101,130 shares traded. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has risen 8.50% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TPVG News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: TRIPLEPOINT GOT SEC EXEMPTIVE ORDER ON MARCH 28; 02/05/2018 – SEC ORDER ALLOWS TPVG CO-INVESTMENT WITH TRIPLEPOINT CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 – TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GOT EXEMPTIVE ORDER FROM SEC ON MARCH 23

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 5,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,924 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 84,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 14.78 million shares traded or 35.24% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Convergence Invest Prns Llc has invested 1.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jpmorgan Chase Co stated it has 22.12 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman holds 0.69% or 35,787 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset holds 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 358,937 shares. Timber Hill Llc holds 0.64% or 5,786 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth has 1.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,782 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Limited accumulated 261,154 shares. Acropolis Investment Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Saturna Cap Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,241 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,694 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Wheatland reported 9,703 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Green Square Capital Lc holds 1.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 21,281 shares. Consulate owns 14,225 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Villere St Denis J And Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12,547 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.37% or 81,542 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,792 shares to 28,006 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 1,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,921 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 24.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TPVG’s profit will be $9.43 million for 9.36 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.