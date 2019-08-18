Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) to pay $0.36 on Sep 16, 2019; Shorts at Wabco Holdings (WBC) Raised By 14.58%

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) is expected to pay $0.36 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:TPVG) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp’s current price of $15.88 translates into 2.27% yield. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 277,298 shares traded or 28.27% up from the average. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TPVG News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: TRIPLEPOINT GOT SEC EXEMPTIVE ORDER ON MARCH 28; 02/05/2018 – SEC ORDER ALLOWS TPVG CO-INVESTMENT WITH TRIPLEPOINT CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 – TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GOT EXEMPTIVE ORDER FROM SEC ON MARCH 23

Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) had an increase of 14.58% in short interest. WBC's SI was 2.33M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.58% from 2.03 million shares previously. With 599,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC)'s short sellers to cover WBC's short positions. The SI to Wabco Holdings Inc's float is 4.56%. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 278,941 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WABCO Holdings Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Trust Inv Lc owns 18,305 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invests has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Synovus Finance Corp owns 313 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust has 174,300 shares. 379,683 were accumulated by Ameriprise Inc. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 19,026 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 51,764 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.63 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.16% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Villere St Denis J & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 568,472 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Carmignac Gestion has 102,942 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company owns 2,211 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Among 8 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WABCO Holdings has $155 highest and $116 lowest target. $140.13’s average target is 5.97% above currents $132.24 stock price. WABCO Holdings had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Stephens. The stock of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) rating on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $137 target. Morgan Stanley maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $116 target.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.78 billion. It engineers, develops, makes, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. It has a 19.96 P/E ratio. The firm offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems.