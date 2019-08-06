Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) to pay $0.36 on Sep 16, 2019; M Has 1.48 Sentiment

M (MTSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 71 funds increased and opened new positions, while 48 reduced and sold equity positions in M. The funds in our database now have: 44.75 million shares, down from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding M in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 35 Increased: 44 New Position: 27.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) is expected to pay $0.36 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:TPVG) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp’s current price of $14.86 translates into 2.42% yield. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 367,176 shares traded or 82.59% up from the average. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TPVG News: 02/05/2018 – TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GOT EXEMPTIVE ORDER FROM SEC ON MARCH 23; 02/05/2018 – SEC ORDER ALLOWS TPVG CO-INVESTMENT WITH TRIPLEPOINT CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: TRIPLEPOINT GOT SEC EXEMPTIVE ORDER ON MARCH 28; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

The stock increased 3.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 865,005 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 08/03/2018 – MACOM Announces Availability of 400Gbps Chipset for Short Reach Optical Connectivity Applications; 22/04/2018 – DJ MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSI); 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 12/03/2018 – MACOM to Drive Cloud Data Centers and 5G Optical Connectivity with L-PIC™-Enabled Solutions for CWDM4; 13/03/2018 – MACOM and ColorChip Announce a 100G Single-Lambda QSFP28 Module for Cloud Data Center Applications; 29/05/2018 – Macom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Additional Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MACOM REPORTS ADDED EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

S Squared Technology Llc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. for 190,000 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 314,491 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 0.53% invested in the company for 72,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 176,238 shares.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development firm specializing investments in growth stage. The company has market cap of $369.41 million. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. It has a 8.33 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

