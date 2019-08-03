TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVY) Forms $25.94 Double Top; Hound Partners Lowered Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Position By $27.34 Million

Hound Partners Llc decreased Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) stake by 26.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hound Partners Llc sold 60,616 shares as Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC)’s stock declined 3.40%. The Hound Partners Llc holds 169,703 shares with $76.69M value, down from 230,319 last quarter. Credit Accep Corp Mich now has $8.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $13.97 during the last trading session, reaching $466.17. About 119,632 shares traded or 24.80% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M

Among 2 analysts covering Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Credit Acceptance had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Stephens has “Equal-Weight” rating and $49500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). The New York-based Jefferies Group Ltd has invested 0.04% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 84,943 were accumulated by Epoch Investment Inc. Advisory Service Network Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 650 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 1.16 million were reported by Vanguard Inc. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 13,726 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 777 shares. Hanseatic Services holds 0.97% or 2,054 shares. Bloombergsen Inc holds 14.78% or 494,767 shares. Hound Ltd Com invested 3.3% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Product Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Northern Trust owns 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 68,569 shares. Abrams Bison Investments Ltd has 24.48% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

