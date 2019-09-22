TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Reaches $16.99 52-Week High; Last Week Nucor (NUE) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.33’s average target is 7.05% above currents $52.62 stock price. Nucor had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 31. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5900 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $61.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $61.0000 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $59.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $66.0000 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) hit a new 52-week high and has $17.67 target or 4.00% above today’s $16.99 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $422.36 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $17.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $16.89 million more. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 297,667 shares traded or 18.03% up from the average. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TPVG News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: TRIPLEPOINT GOT SEC EXEMPTIVE ORDER ON MARCH 28; 02/05/2018 – TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GOT EXEMPTIVE ORDER FROM SEC ON MARCH 23; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 – SEC ORDER ALLOWS TPVG CO-INVESTMENT WITH TRIPLEPOINT CAPITAL

Analysts await TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. TPVG’s profit will be $10.44M for 10.11 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development firm specializing investments in growth stage. The company has market cap of $422.36 million. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. It has a 7.4 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.95 billion. It operates in three divisions: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. It has a 7.41 P/E ratio. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.