TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Reaches $15.88 52-Week High; AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (AKTAF) Shorts Down By 50%

The stock of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) hit a new 52-week high and has $17.31 target or 9.00% above today’s $15.88 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $394.76 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $17.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $35.53M more. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 277,298 shares traded or 28.27% up from the average. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TPVG News: 02/05/2018 – SEC ORDER ALLOWS TPVG CO-INVESTMENT WITH TRIPLEPOINT CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GOT EXEMPTIVE ORDER FROM SEC ON MARCH 23; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: TRIPLEPOINT GOT SEC EXEMPTIVE ORDER ON MARCH 28; 02/05/2018 Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. AKTAF’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 0 days are for AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)’s short sellers to cover AKTAF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.26% or $0.0678 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3563. About 185 shares traded. AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development firm specializing investments in growth stage. The company has market cap of $394.76 million. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. It has a 8.9 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.