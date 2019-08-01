TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) EPS Estimated At $0.38; Lam Research (LRCX) Shorts Down By 4.5%

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) had a decrease of 4.5% in short interest. LRCX’s SI was 10.57M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.5% from 11.07 million shares previously. With 2.21M avg volume, 5 days are for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s short sellers to cover LRCX’s short positions. The SI to Lam Research Corporation’s float is 6.96%. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $208.61. About 2.65 million shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B

Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 24.00% from last quarter's $0.5 EPS. TPVG's profit would be $9.43M giving it 9.80 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.'s analysts see -5.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 219,557 shares traded or 12.45% up from the average. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development firm specializing investments in growth stage.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development firm specializing investments in growth stage. The company has market cap of $369.82 million. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. It has a 8.35 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Among 7 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lam Research has $24000 highest and $180 lowest target. $217.43’s average target is 4.23% above currents $208.61 stock price. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, April 22. FBR Capital maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 25. DA Davidson downgraded the shares of LRCX in report on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, April 25. Goldman Sachs upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Monday, July 22 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.28 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 15.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $304,560 activity. JENNINGS KEVIN sold $304,560 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Wednesday, February 6. 2,050 shares valued at $354,616 were sold by Heckart Christine on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc invested in 9,735 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Hudock Ltd Company reported 137 shares. Dubuque Bank & Tru reported 77 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 115,926 shares. Clark Estates Inc New York accumulated 0.58% or 21,000 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Menta Capital Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 4,129 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 224,637 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,380 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 1.09M shares. Franklin Res owns 0.14% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1.45 million shares. Macquarie Ltd owns 9,980 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 22,295 shares in its portfolio.