Triple-S Management (GTS) Reaches $24.19 After 4.00% Down Move; RESOLUTE MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (RMGGF) Shorts Down By 0.17%

RESOLUTE MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) had a decrease of 0.17% in short interest. RMGGF’s SI was 3.31M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.17% from 3.31 million shares previously. With 12,900 avg volume, 257 days are for RESOLUTE MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)’s short sellers to cover RMGGF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.24. About 1,000 shares traded. Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 324,585 shares traded or 221.66% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest RallyThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $566.45 million company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $23.22 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GTS worth $22.66M less.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It has a 19.38 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company has market cap of $566.45 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. It has a 15.72 P/E ratio. It offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred well-known provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Part D, a prescription drug plan; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services.

