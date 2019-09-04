Triple-S Management (GTS) Reaches $19.19 After 3.00% Down Move; Helmerich & Payne (HP)’s Sentiment Is 1.42

The stock of Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 146,226 shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2MThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $441.46 million company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $18.61 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GTS worth $13.24M less.

Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 213 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 150 sold and reduced holdings in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 96.36 million shares, down from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Helmerich & Payne Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 119 Increased: 152 New Position: 61.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Triple-S Management Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 0.65% more from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 1,620 shares. 13,866 were accumulated by Gru Inc. 10,999 are held by Bogle Management Lp De. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Spark Invest Ltd invested in 0.13% or 125,400 shares. 24,500 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 4,554 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 198,597 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 32,300 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Qs Investors Lc has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Voya Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 9,064 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS).

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company has market cap of $441.46 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. It has a 12.47 P/E ratio. It offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred well-known provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Part D, a prescription drug plan; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services.

Analysts await Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 143.48% or $1.32 from last year’s $-0.92 per share. GTS’s profit will be $9.20M for 11.99 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Triple-S Management Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.29% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 5.43% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for 81,477 shares. Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 118,030 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has 2.69% invested in the company for 20,868 shares. The Texas-based Goodman Financial Corp has invested 2.68% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 201,137 shares.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop gas and oil from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S.