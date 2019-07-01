Triple-S Management (GTS) EPS Estimated At $0.44; Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed Pennantpark Invt (PNNT) Stake By $2.22 Million

Analysts expect Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. GTS’s profit would be $10.16M giving it 13.78 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Triple-S Management Corporation’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 45,786 shares traded. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 23.45% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C

Muzinich & Company decreased Pennantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) stake by 25.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company sold 369,435 shares as Pennantpark Invt Corp (PNNT)’s stock declined 7.09%. The Muzinich & Company holds 1.06 million shares with $7.34M value, down from 1.43M last quarter. Pennantpark Invt Corp now has $424.40M valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 115,560 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 7.22% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney

More notable recent PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Pick PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PennantPark Investment Corp.: Don’t Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PennantPark Investment declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,142 activity. 16,000 shares valued at $104,395 were bought by PENN ARTHUR H on Monday, May 13.

Analysts await PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PNNT’s profit will be $12.74 million for 8.33 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pennant Park Investment had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 26.85 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Blackrock owns 325,368 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 27,900 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 96,930 shares. American Asset Mgmt reported 13,500 shares stake. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) or 28,640 shares. 338,520 are held by Wellington Mgmt Llp. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 1,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 13,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 35,000 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Bluecrest Cap Management holds 13,809 shares. West Family Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.03 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Triple-S Management Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 0.65% more from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 23,544 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). State Street has 540,187 shares. Brandes Invest Prns Limited Partnership reported 31,802 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 131,054 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 28,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Service Automobile Association holds 141,595 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Metropolitan Life Ny owns 150,370 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amer Int Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 13,866 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 61,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 9,064 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group stated it has 22,542 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company has market cap of $560.23 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred well-known provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Part D, a prescription drug plan; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services.