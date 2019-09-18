Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) is a company in the Accident & Health Insurance industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Triple-S Management Corporation has 86.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 84.39% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.6% of Triple-S Management Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.15% of all Accident & Health Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Triple-S Management Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple-S Management Corporation 0.00% -3.90% -1.10% Industry Average 8.53% 9.40% 1.80%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Triple-S Management Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Triple-S Management Corporation N/A 24 0.00 Industry Average 500.78M 5.87B 14.78

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Triple-S Management Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple-S Management Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.60 1.33 2.40

With average target price of $21, Triple-S Management Corporation has a potential upside of 31.09%. The peers have a potential upside of 26.56%. Based on the results given earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that Triple-S Management Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Triple-S Management Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triple-S Management Corporation -0.73% 4.07% 13.79% 25.46% -27.28% 44.94% Industry Average 0.60% 2.44% 9.31% 16.96% 8.48% 20.08%

For the past year Triple-S Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.23 shows that Triple-S Management Corporation is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Triple-S Management Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.90 which is 9.75% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Triple-S Management Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Triple-S Management Corporation’s rivals beat Triple-S Management Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. It offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Part D, a prescription drug plan; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services. The company provides its managed care products to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities. It also offers various life, accident, disability, and health and annuity insurance products primarily to individuals; and property and casualty insurance products, which include commercial multi-peril package, auto physical damage, personal package, commercial auto, hospital malpractice, commercial liability, and commercial property products to small and medium size accounts. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of internal sales force, direct mail, independent brokers and agents, telemarketing staff, traditional media, and digital media. Triple-S Management Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.