Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Accident & Health Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Triple-S Management Corporation has 85.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 83.06% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Triple-S Management Corporation has 1.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 1.65% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Triple-S Management Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple-S Management Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.18% 10.28% 2.00%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Triple-S Management Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Triple-S Management Corporation N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 521.15M 5.68B 13.94

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Triple-S Management Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple-S Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.67

The peers have a potential upside of 51.09%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Triple-S Management Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triple-S Management Corporation 6.12% 10.66% 23.37% 20.3% -23.45% 44.51% Industry Average 2.91% 4.90% 13.51% 16.72% 11.86% 17.92%

For the past year Triple-S Management Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Triple-S Management Corporation has a beta of 0.29 and its 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Triple-S Management Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.94 which is 6.13% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Triple-S Management Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Triple-S Management Corporation’s competitors beat Triple-S Management Corporation.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. It offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Part D, a prescription drug plan; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services. The company provides its managed care products to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities. It also offers various life, accident, disability, and health and annuity insurance products primarily to individuals; and property and casualty insurance products, which include commercial multi-peril package, auto physical damage, personal package, commercial auto, hospital malpractice, commercial liability, and commercial property products to small and medium size accounts. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of internal sales force, direct mail, independent brokers and agents, telemarketing staff, traditional media, and digital media. Triple-S Management Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.