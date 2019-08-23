Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Accident & Health Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Triple-S Management Corporation has 86.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 84.39% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.6% of Triple-S Management Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.15% of all Accident & Health Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Triple-S Management Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple-S Management Corporation 0.00% -3.90% -1.10% Industry Average 8.53% 9.40% 1.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Triple-S Management Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Triple-S Management Corporation N/A 24 0.00 Industry Average 500.78M 5.87B 14.78

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Triple-S Management Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple-S Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.25 2.63

The potential upside of the peers is 31.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Triple-S Management Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triple-S Management Corporation -0.73% 4.07% 13.79% 25.46% -27.28% 44.94% Industry Average 0.60% 2.44% 9.31% 16.96% 8.48% 20.08%

For the past year Triple-S Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Triple-S Management Corporation has a beta of 0.23 and its 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Triple-S Management Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.90 which is 9.75% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Triple-S Management Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Triple-S Management Corporation’s peers beat Triple-S Management Corporation.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. It offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Part D, a prescription drug plan; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services. The company provides its managed care products to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities. It also offers various life, accident, disability, and health and annuity insurance products primarily to individuals; and property and casualty insurance products, which include commercial multi-peril package, auto physical damage, personal package, commercial auto, hospital malpractice, commercial liability, and commercial property products to small and medium size accounts. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of internal sales force, direct mail, independent brokers and agents, telemarketing staff, traditional media, and digital media. Triple-S Management Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.