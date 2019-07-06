Triple (GTS) Stock Value Rose While Systematic Financial Management LP Has Lowered Position; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Share Price Rose, Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Increased Its Position by $10.94 Million

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 210,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.82M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826.50M, up from 15.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 256,042 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 14,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,279 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 63,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $578.37M market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 67,677 shares traded. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 23.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $1.22 million activity. Shares for $75,165 were sold by WITHROW WAYNE.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 62,761 shares to 157,905 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 29,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,944 shares, and cut its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold GTS shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 0.65% more from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. GTS’s profit will be $10.17 million for 14.22 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Triple-S Management Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axt Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 105,778 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) by 43,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM).