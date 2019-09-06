Triple (GTS) Stock Rose While Heartland Advisors Has Upped Stake by $2.21 Million; South Dakota Investment Council Maintains Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 111,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.05 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.24. About 10.26 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 100,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 536,295 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, up from 435,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 163,391 shares traded or 18.48% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 135,250 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 16,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,812 shares, and cut its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold GTS shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 0.65% more from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc by 53,776 shares to 51,379 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 210,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,400 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.