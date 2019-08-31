Triple (GTS) Share Value Rose While Martingale Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $963,754; As Applied Materials (AMAT) Shares Rose, Primecap Management Company Raised Stake

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 70,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 5.06M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.85M, up from 4.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 73.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 43,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 15,809 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 59,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 323,339 shares traded or 147.93% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) by 38,500 shares to 369,840 shares, valued at $34.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 80,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Comm Inc (NYSE:SUI).

More notable recent Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Former SEC Commissioner Michael Piwowar to Serve as a Senior Advisor to GTS, the Largest Market Maker at the NYSE – Business Wire” on March 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “90 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Triple-S Management Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GTS, the Largest Market Maker at the NYSE, Welcomes Pinterest to the Public Markets – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Cantor Agrees to Sell ETF, Retail Stock-Trading Division to GTS – Bloomberg” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 133,864 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $86.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Del (NYSE:JEC) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.22M shares, and cut its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

