Triple (GTS) Holder Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $11.01 Million; As Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Market Value Declined, Heitman Real Estate Securities Raised Position by $3.21 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 119,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.94 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Acadia Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 408,846 shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 23/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 233.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 478,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 683,472 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.30M, up from 204,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 587,139 shares traded or 148.68% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 16,200 shares to 186,434 shares, valued at $26.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 18,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,005 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold AKR shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 86.68 million shares or 2.34% more from 84.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability owns 16,315 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement reported 10,134 shares stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Citigroup Inc accumulated 104,690 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 1.30 million shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 25,971 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America reported 29,461 shares stake. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% or 212 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Llc accumulated 230,585 shares. Moreover, Pnc Service Group Inc has 0% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 260,865 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 547,709 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) or 969,401 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold GTS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 0.14% more from 18.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 216,272 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Management LP holds 0.01% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) or 8,015 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 33,687 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 1.06 million shares stake. Gru holds 13,852 shares. Cna Financial Corporation reported 34,053 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 0% or 186,926 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 112,458 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 1,643 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Swiss Savings Bank invested in 40,400 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 28,600 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS).

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 261,000 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $122.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 562,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).