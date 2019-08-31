Triple Frond Partners Upped Its Holding in Visa (V) as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder First Trust Advisors LP Has Boosted Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 607,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.85M, up from 570,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video)

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 69,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.63M, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 232,984 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 13.07 million shares. Melvin Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 800,000 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust accumulated 15,996 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp has 9,129 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc invested in 57,777 shares or 1.09% of the stock. First Tru Comml Bank Ltd has invested 12.58% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Shell Asset Management Co owns 1.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 366,680 shares. Hartford Mgmt stated it has 11,627 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Reilly Financial Advsrs has 18,400 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr accumulated 0.18% or 14,323 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 1.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 14.24M were reported by Edgewood Mgmt.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Editas Medicine Inc by 13,690 shares to 16,268 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 280,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,339 shares, and cut its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 53,633 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 93,273 shares. Tensile Cap Management Ltd reported 1.12 million shares stake. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 25,638 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 83,290 shares. Sg Americas Secs holds 0.01% or 29,144 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 55 shares. Prescott Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, Oklahoma-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Falcon Point Capital Limited Com holds 72,321 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial accumulated 96 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 13,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 18,256 shares.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Aragon Research Positions Cornerstone in the â€œLeaderâ€ Section of the 2019 Globe for Corporate Learning – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$53.23, Is Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cornerstone approves $150M buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.