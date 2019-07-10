Triple Frond Partners Trimmed Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding; J&J Snack Foods Has 1.7 Sentiment

J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 92 funds increased or started new positions, while 54 cut down and sold equity positions in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The funds in our database now have: 13.26 million shares, down from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding J&J Snack Foods Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 45 Increased: 71 New Position: 21.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 6.09% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. for 39,949 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 241,540 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.67% invested in the company for 152,271 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 1.33% in the stock. Miles Capital Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 6,137 shares.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It has a 35.21 P/E ratio. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Analysts await J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 10.07% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.39 per share. JJSF’s profit will be $28.79 million for 26.64 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by J & J Snack Foods Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.67% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity. McCarthy Vincent de P. also sold $352,538 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Friday, January 18.

