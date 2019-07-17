Triple Frond Partners Stake in Mastercard (MA) Has Upped by $6.18 Million; Westend Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) as Stock Price Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88M, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $276.55. About 961,002 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (GS) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 138,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 26 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 138,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $214.8. About 1.37M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS TESSENDERLO STAKE TO ZERO; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit Goldman Sachs as Soon as Year’s End–Update; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS $5B-$6B BUYBACKS PER CCAR CYCLE; 02/05/2018 – Korea Herald: Goldman is said to add crypto contracts without trading Bitcoins; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CURRENTLY FORECASTS OIL AT $70/BBL IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.6% In Mar 10 Wk; 08/05/2018 – Sprint at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Goldman’s Latest Push: Managing Cash for Big Companies; 03/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer loses bid to overturn conviction; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 50,015 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 17,051 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested in 1.52 million shares or 0.75% of the stock. Park National Corp Oh invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kidder Stephen W holds 4.58% or 47,945 shares in its portfolio. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9.92% or 169,754 shares. Moreover, Murphy Capital Management has 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 12,065 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Destination Wealth Management invested in 138,267 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 24,500 shares. Aspiriant Lc reported 4,416 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 1,000 were reported by Strategic Fincl Services Inc. Oakmont reported 246,595 shares. Mig holds 202,975 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 15,000 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company Ny invested in 0.04% or 2,242 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Com has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Guardian Life Ins Co Of America has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Vigilant owns 260 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc owns 1.70M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 46,538 shares. Architects holds 0.01% or 30 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc owns 21,633 shares. Permit Limited Liability reported 26,700 shares. Windsor Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 11,882 are owned by Connable Office.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest. Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD) by 27,492 shares to 154,544 shares, valued at $18.40 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 76,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 706,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

