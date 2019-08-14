Triple Frond Partners Lowered Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake by $35.61 Million as Shares Rose; Longview Asset Management Has Boosted General Dynamics (GD) Position by $36.37 Million; Share Price Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $154.05. About 145,978 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 32.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $180.22. About 245,443 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce holds 120,360 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Cognios Ltd Liability reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Paradigm Asset Management Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Diamond Hill Cap holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 446,457 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 22,804 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,619 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Ls Invest Advsr Limited Com holds 0.1% or 12,340 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 222,803 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited owns 3,136 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 68 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arete Wealth Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Com reported 36,977 shares. Linscomb & Williams, Texas-based fund reported 24,609 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 38 shares.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of VRSK April 18th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q1 Earnings: Will It Disappoint? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap City Com Fl holds 22,981 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 38,565 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 18,997 shares. Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,339 shares. Fiera Corp reported 1,959 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 403 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 939 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.29% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Clearbridge Invests Ltd, New York-based fund reported 342 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset Management has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Asset Strategies Incorporated has 37,760 shares. Quadrant Cap Management Lc reported 18,160 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 18,322 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Country Club Trust Communication Na invested in 2,250 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Webster Bank & Trust N A invested 0.39% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).